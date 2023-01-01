https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151995Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextGold frame mockup psd, vintage flower design. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 10151995View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4874 x 3249 px | 300 dpi | 237.41 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4874 x 3249 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold frame mockup psd, vintage flower design. Remixed by rawpixel.More