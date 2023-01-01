Stained glass window, vintage design psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10153722 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1257 x 1762 px | 300 dpi | 19.18 MB Small JPEG 856 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1257 x 1762 px | 300 dpi