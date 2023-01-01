Round sign mockup, editable design psd More Premium Royalty Free PSD Mockup ID : 10153928 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4543 x 3244 px | 300 dpi | 174.56 MB A4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpi

Landscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4543 x 3244 px | 300 dpi