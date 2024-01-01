rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015465
Girl with the Red Hat (ca. 1665&ndash;1666) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Girl with the Red Hat (ca. 1665–1666) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
1015465

View CC0 License

Girl with the Red Hat (ca. 1665–1666) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More