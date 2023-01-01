Vintage ornamental badge by Currier & Ives psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain from Library of Congress More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10158690 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpi | 37.05 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpi