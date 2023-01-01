https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159611Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextRestaurant sign mockup, editable design psdView public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 10159611View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3572 px | 300 dpi | 196.11 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3572 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Restaurant sign mockup, editable design psdMore