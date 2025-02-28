Edit ImageCropIng1SaveSaveEdit Imagecartoon lemonemoji 3d fruit3d smiling fruitemoji lemontransparent pngpngcartooncute3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPlayful 3D fruit charactershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361377/png-animal-apple-berryView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160729/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseLemons quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522989/lemons-quote-poster-templateView license3D happy lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182712/happy-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseLemons quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522990/lemons-quote-facebook-story-templateView license3D strawberry png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169705/png-face-strawberryView licenseLemons quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522988/lemons-quote-blog-banner-templateView license3D banana png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159984/png-face-cartoonView licenseLemons quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479296/lemons-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license3D pear png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159977/png-face-cartoonView licenseFruit character watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006579/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license3D grapes png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173139/png-face-cartoonView license3D sun character element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992947/sun-character-element-editable-design-setView license3D apple png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166365/png-face-cartoonView licenseIced lemon tea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479159/iced-lemon-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license3D winking eyes strawberry, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182777/winking-eyes-strawberry-emoticon-illustrationView licensePiggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816224/piggy-bank-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView license3D smiling pear, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182233/smiling-pear-emoticon-illustrationView licenseMoney auditing png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511973/money-auditing-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license3D winking eyes banana, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183303/winking-eyes-banana-emoticon-illustrationView licenseFarting emoticon background, 3D , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547370/farting-emoticon-background-editable-designView license3D winking eyes pear, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10181739/winking-eyes-pear-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseHot lemon tea background, book reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197656/hot-lemon-tea-background-book-reading-editable-designView license3D smiling banana, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160728/smiling-banana-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseEditable 3D Halloween ghost element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151372/editable-halloween-ghost-element-setView license3D happy grapes, emoticon illustration psd psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10181190/happy-grapes-emoticon-illustration-psd-psdView licenseLemonade Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507050/lemonade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license3D pineapple png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169706/png-face-cartoonView license3D ok emoji, smiling emoticonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734908/emoji-smiling-emoticonView license3D happy pineapple, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182797/happy-pineapple-emoticon-illustrationView licenseHot lemon tea background, book reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205505/hot-lemon-tea-background-book-reading-editable-designView license3D winking eyes apple, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182759/winking-eyes-apple-emoticon-illustrationView license3D sun character element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992946/sun-character-element-editable-design-setView license3D winking eyes pineapple, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177057/psd-face-cartoon-illustrationView licenseAesthetic pink 3D emoticon backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8496513/aesthetic-pink-emoticon-backgroundView license3D smiling strawberry, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177040/smiling-strawberry-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseAesthetic pink 3D emoticon backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8509217/aesthetic-pink-emoticon-backgroundView license3D happy apple, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177032/happy-apple-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseOK emoticon background, 3D emoji editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735720/emoticon-background-emoji-editable-designView license3D lemon png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159982/png-face-cartoonView license