Edit ImageCropIng2SaveSaveEdit Imagelaughing lemon cartoonwink pngtransparent pngpngcartooncutefacefruitLaughing lemon png 3D emoticon, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEmoticon frame desktop wallpaper, watercolor textured design backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189494/emoticon-frame-desktop-wallpaper-watercolor-textured-design-backgroundView license3D laughing lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182817/laughing-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseFruit character watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006572/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license3D smiling lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160741/smiling-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseEmoticon frame background, blue, paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184962/emoticon-frame-background-blue-paper-textured-designView license3D happy lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182789/happy-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseFruit character watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006578/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182762/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseFruit character watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006577/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license3D smiling lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182693/smiling-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseEditable cute doodle emoticon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418254/editable-cute-doodle-emoticon-design-element-setView license3D happy lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182681/happy-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseFruit character watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006571/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182810/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseEmoticon set collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190634/emoticon-set-collectionView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182704/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseEmoticon set collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190029/emoticon-set-collectionView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182786/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseEmoticon frame background, watercolor textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189192/emoticon-frame-background-watercolor-textured-designView license3D smiling lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182691/smiling-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseHot lemon tea background, book reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197656/hot-lemon-tea-background-book-reading-editable-designView license3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159986/png-face-cartoonView licenseMoney auditing png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511973/money-auditing-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license3D lemon png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174019/png-face-cartoonView licenseHot lemon tea background, book reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205505/hot-lemon-tea-background-book-reading-editable-designView license3D lemon png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174024/png-face-cartoonView licenseMonster grid emoticons backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513149/monster-grid-emoticons-backgroundView license3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174027/png-face-cartoonView licenseHealthy drink sticker, editable food collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931669/healthy-drink-sticker-editable-food-collage-element-remixView license3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174022/png-face-cartoonView licenseEmoticon frame desktop wallpaper, blue background, paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185238/emoticon-frame-desktop-wallpaper-blue-background-paper-textured-designView license3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174025/png-face-cartoonView licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552054/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176954/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseHot lemon tea background, book reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211089/hot-lemon-tea-background-book-reading-editable-designView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176951/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552094/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license3D smiling lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176976/smiling-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579245/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176980/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView license