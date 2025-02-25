Edit ImageCropAom W.5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage numbersink stampedpaperartcirclevintagestampillustrationsVintage postal stamp psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851876/old-stampView licenseVintage postal stamp. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160962/vintage-postal-stamp-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444212/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView license3c Washington coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847674/washington-coverFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444131/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseVintage handwritten letters psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160953/psd-paper-art-vintageView licenseVintage stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454842/vintage-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseVintage handwritten letters. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160964/image-paper-plant-artView licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15445860/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseVintage postal stamps psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160950/vintage-postal-stamps-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15446189/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseVintage postal stamp illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789812/vector-paper-cartoon-plantView licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851992/old-stampView licenseVintage postal stamp psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160952/vintage-postal-stamp-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15446194/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseVintage postal stamp , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766252/vector-paper-art-circleView licenseVintage stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14423338/vintage-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseVintage postal stamp. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160967/vintage-postal-stamp-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092232/vintage-postage-stamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseVintage postal stamp psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160954/vintage-postal-stamp-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092234/vintage-postage-stamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseVintage postal stamp. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160963/vintage-postal-stamp-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092138/vintage-postage-stamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseVintage postal stamps, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684249/vintage-postal-stamps-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444215/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licensePNG Vintage handwritten letters, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160959/png-paper-artView licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15445864/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licensePNG Vintage postal stamp, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160957/png-paper-artView licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15445408/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licensePNG Vintage postal stamp, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160960/png-face-paperView licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092268/vintage-postage-stamp-set-editable-design-elementView licensePNG Vintage postal stamp, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160958/png-paper-plantView licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444148/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licensePNG Vintage postal stamps, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160956/png-face-paperView licenseLetters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517066/letters-blog-banner-templateView license3c Washington cover (1870) vintage letter envelope. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103509/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092155/vintage-postage-stamp-set-editable-design-elementView license1c Franklin and 2c Washington coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847637/franklin-and-washington-coverFree Image from public domain licenseLetters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667881/letters-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnion prisoner of war coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849848/union-prisoner-war-coverFree Image from public domain license