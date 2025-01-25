Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagechinavintage carpetrugneedleworkornate rugfloral carpetchinese embroideredvintageVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3536 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161731/image-background-flower-artView licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161787/psd-background-flower-artView licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161776/image-background-flower-artView licenseNew Year greeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923490/new-year-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161768/image-background-flower-artView licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161742/image-background-flower-artView licenseChinese decorative flower element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14128811/chinese-decorative-flower-element-editable-design-setView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161762/image-background-flower-artView licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161782/image-background-flower-artView licenseChinese decorative flower element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14127090/chinese-decorative-flower-element-editable-design-setView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161771/image-background-flower-artView licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161729/image-background-flower-artView licenseRed envelope poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118023/red-envelope-poster-templateView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161779/image-background-flower-artView licenseQingming festival poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703824/qingming-festival-poster-template-and-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161770/image-background-flower-artView licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161730/image-background-flower-artView licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704529/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161767/image-background-flower-artView licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161735/image-background-flower-artView licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958234/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161734/image-background-flower-artView licenseVintage botanical frame background, editable brown ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695633/png-art-nouveau-artwork-botanicalView licenseVintage flower panel HD wallpaper, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161753/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseQingming festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12805032/qingming-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage flower panel HD wallpaper, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161750/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817360/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161773/image-background-flower-artView licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704658/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licensePanel (18th century) floral metallic thread on silk. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103528/photo-image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817363/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese floral pattern vintage illustration , isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766250/vector-flower-pattern-artView license