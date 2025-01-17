Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecarpetchinafloral patternline art background18th century patterncarpet pattern18th centuryad 1600 1800Vintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3536 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958234/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161731/image-background-flower-artView licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161787/psd-background-flower-artView licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161776/image-background-flower-artView licensePhotography workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144877/photography-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161768/image-background-flower-artView licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277073/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161782/image-background-flower-artView licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161742/image-background-flower-artView licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161734/image-background-flower-artView licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVintage flower panel HD wallpaper, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161753/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161771/image-background-flower-artView licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161729/image-background-flower-artView licenseAncient art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759966/ancient-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161779/image-background-flower-artView licenseArt Nouveau blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213143/art-nouveau-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161770/image-background-flower-artView licenseHousewarming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161730/image-background-flower-artView licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161756/image-background-flower-artView licenseHappy Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958080/happy-chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161767/image-background-flower-artView licenseCamera Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11545029/camera-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161735/image-background-flower-artView licenseMid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161773/image-background-flower-artView licenseWall art Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213130/wall-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVintage flower panel HD wallpaper, Chinese design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161750/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseHome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270361/home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanel (18th century) floral metallic thread on silk. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103528/photo-image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782733/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087093/panelFree Image from public domain license