Edit ImageCropAom W.3SaveSaveEdit Imagefrancis augustus lathropcartoonpaperangelfacecrosseschurchartAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949367/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161883/psd-face-paper-artView licenseArt therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232685/art-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161893/image-face-paper-artView licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy for Memorial Window in Church at Oceanic, New Jersey, Francis Augustus Lathrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845414/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEvensong Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625844/evensong-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161879/image-face-paper-artView licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161888/png-face-paperView licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333675/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage floral frame circle design by Francis Augustus Lathrop , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766281/vector-paper-cartoon-angelView licensePray for peace Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890074/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658684/vector-paper-cartoon-angelView licensePray for peace blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890072/pray-for-peace-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644485/vector-paper-cartoon-angelView licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627036/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161885/psd-face-paper-artView licenseChurch at Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseStudy for Memorial Window in Church at Oceanic, New Jersey (1889) by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103479/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161891/png-face-paperView licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795166/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161882/psd-face-paper-artView licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161892/image-face-paper-artView licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage floral frame, circle design by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161877/image-paper-frame-artView licenseFinding faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738445/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161878/image-face-paper-artView licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737278/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage floral frame, circle design by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161884/psd-paper-frame-patternView licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578703/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161880/png-paper-artView licenseFinding faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738457/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161887/png-face-paperView licenseChurch at christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161890/png-face-paperView licenseChurch Service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161881/png-paper-artView license