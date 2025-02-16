Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegreen british wallpapervintage wallpaperwallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperbackgroundleafphone wallpaperOrnamental leaf patterned iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarHand presenting leaf mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362199/hand-presenting-leaf-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162349/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAesthetic houseplant mobile wallpaper, gardening hobby remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814421/aesthetic-houseplant-mobile-wallpaper-gardening-hobby-remix-editable-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162389/image-background-plant-artView licenseHand presenting leaf mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362169/hand-presenting-leaf-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162340/image-background-plant-artView licenseCactus illustration iPhone wallpaper, editable design borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293849/cactus-illustration-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-borderView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162327/image-background-plant-artView licenseAesthetic tree, pink iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8518616/aesthetic-tree-pink-iphone-wallpaperView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162353/image-background-plant-artView licenseGreen palm leaf mobile wallpaper, tropical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828891/green-palm-leaf-mobile-wallpaper-tropical-border-background-editable-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162334/image-background-plant-artView licenseOval gold frame, editable tropical leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815872/oval-gold-frame-editable-tropical-leaf-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162385/image-background-plant-artView licenseClouded leaf mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362044/clouded-leaf-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned HD wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162320/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseExotic birds pattern mobile wallpaper, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831546/exotic-birds-pattern-mobile-wallpaper-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162313/image-background-plant-artView licenseVintage jungle iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750125/vintage-jungle-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162338/image-background-plant-artView licenseCactus illustration green iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272498/cactus-illustration-green-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider decorative by Charles Dyce , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766207/vector-pattern-art-vintageView licenseAutumn leaf border mobile wallpaper, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12647749/autumn-leaf-border-mobile-wallpaper-editable-botanical-designView licenseOrnate leaf, decorative element by Charles Dyce illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705382/vector-cartoon-plant-patternView licensePink palm leaf mobile wallpaper, tropical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828907/pink-palm-leaf-mobile-wallpaper-tropical-border-background-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider decorative by Charles Dyce , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766450/vector-pattern-art-vintageView licenseGreen palm leaf mobile wallpaper, tropical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828945/green-palm-leaf-mobile-wallpaper-tropical-border-background-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773648/vector-pattern-art-vintageView licensePeacock jungle pattern iPhone wallpaper, pink aesthetic frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834768/png-android-wallpaper-animal-design-framesView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162364/psd-background-plant-artView licenseVintage wildlife pattern mobile wallpaper, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831931/png-android-wallpaper-animal-birdView licenseTitlepage and thirteen sheets of ms. description for "Thoughts and Pencillings" (1848) by Charles Dyce. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103485/image-paper-watercolor-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration iPhone wallpaper, editable design borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293156/cactus-illustration-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-borderView licenseOrnate leaf divider decorative by Charles Dyce , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766146/vector-wood-pattern-artView licenseCactus illustration iPhone wallpaper, editable design borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269876/cactus-illustration-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-borderView licenseOrnate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185107/image-art-pattern-vintageView licenseCactus illustration beige iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324420/cactus-illustration-beige-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162374/image-art-pattern-leafView licenseCactus illustration aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324393/cactus-illustration-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185097/image-art-pattern-vintageView license