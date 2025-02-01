Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleaves pattern backgroundbackgroundsleafplantpatternartwatercolorvintageOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarwatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162389/image-background-plant-artView licenseTropical palm tree, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260433/tropical-palm-tree-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162334/image-background-plant-artView licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131907/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseOrnate leaf divider decorative by Charles Dyce , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766450/vector-pattern-art-vintageView licenseAesthetic torn note paper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146481/aesthetic-torn-note-paper-editable-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162364/psd-background-plant-artView licenseTropical leaves vector design, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418574/tropical-leaves-vector-design-editable-design-element-setView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162338/image-background-plant-artView licenseCactus pattern illustration, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324061/cactus-pattern-illustration-editable-botanical-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162340/image-background-plant-artView licenseCacti pattern illustration, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324058/cacti-pattern-illustration-editable-botanical-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162327/image-background-plant-artView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255291/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162353/image-background-plant-artView licenseEditable tropical leaf backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813691/editable-tropical-leaf-backgroundView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162313/image-background-plant-artView licenseTropical palm tree, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221286/tropical-palm-tree-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773648/vector-pattern-art-vintageView licenseAesthetic torn paper craft, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146713/aesthetic-torn-paper-craft-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf, decorative element by Charles Dyce illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705382/vector-cartoon-plant-patternView licenseAesthetic torn paper craft, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162736/aesthetic-torn-paper-craft-editable-designView licenseOrnamental leaf patterned HD wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162320/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228538/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162377/image-art-pattern-leafView licenseAesthetic off-white background, editable gold flower, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644794/aesthetic-off-white-background-editable-gold-flower-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnamental leaf png pattern, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162375/png-background-plantView licenseTropical palm trees desktop wallpaper, botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255287/png-aesthetic-arrangement-artView licenseOrnate leaf divider decorative by Charles Dyce , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766146/vector-wood-pattern-artView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255290/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider decorative by Charles Dyce , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766207/vector-pattern-art-vintageView licenseTropical foliage botanical illustration set, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418772/tropical-foliage-botanical-illustration-set-editable-design-element-setView licenseOrnate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185097/image-art-pattern-vintageView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255104/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162378/image-art-pattern-leafView licensePeony flower illustration on red background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150361/peony-flower-illustration-red-background-editable-designView licensePNG Ornate leaf divider, decorative element by Charles Dyce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162361/png-art-pattern-leafView licenseVintage cactus border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324388/vintage-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseOrnate leaf divider decorative element by Charles Dyce vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916315/vector-wood-pattern-artView license