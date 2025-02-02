Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagebirchdead treetree branchwatercolortree trunk illustrationwatercolor treeplants vintage psdtree drawingTree trunk, nature illustration by Magnus von Wright psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1509 x 1509 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1509 x 1509 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997175/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseTree trunk, nature illustration by Magnus von Wright. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162592/image-plant-art-forestView licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997371/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseTree trunk, nature illustration by Magnus von Wright, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754006/vector-plant-wood-treeView licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997178/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licensePNG Tree trunk, nature illustration by Magnus von Wright, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162590/png-plant-artView licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997185/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseView from jaakkima parsonage over the lake laatokka ; unfinished, 1860, Magnus Von Wrighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864903/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997183/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseTree and forest view, nature illustration by Magnus von Wright. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162588/image-plant-art-skyView licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997180/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseTree and forest view, nature illustration by Magnus von Wright, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684080/vector-plant-wood-skyView licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997172/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licensePNG Tree and forest view, nature illustration by Magnus von Wright, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162586/png-plant-artView licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997171/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseTree and forest view, nature illustration by Magnus von Wright psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162587/psd-plant-art-skyView licenseSweden travel guide book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14441446/sweden-travel-guide-book-cover-templateView licenseView from jaakkima parsonage over the lake laatokka (1860) painted by Magnus von Wright. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103438/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie marathon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461470/horror-movie-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter landscape watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Väinö Hämäläinen artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354449/psd-watercolour-vintage-illustrationView licenseHaunted House blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517120/haunted-house-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePioneers in karelia, 1900, by Pekka Halonenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863992/pioneers-karelia-1900-pekka-halonenFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472477/halloween-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAutumn landscape of lake pielisjärvi, 1899, Eero Järnefelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864915/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHaunted House Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517121/haunted-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinter landscape illustration element. Remixed from Väinö Hämäläinen artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354501/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseHaunted House poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461468/haunted-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter landscape png illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Väinö Hämäläinen artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354475/png-art-vintageView licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997238/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseKarjalasta, 1908, Väinö Hämäläinenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864254/karjalasta-1908Free Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997245/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseKarjalasta, 1908 by Väinö Hämäläinen. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298715/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997247/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseLandscape from rath, 1880, Victor Westerholmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863629/landscape-from-rath-1880Free Image from public domain licenseMetal album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396701/metal-album-cover-templateView licenseRuispelto, 1882, Kasper Järnefelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863542/ruispelto-1882Free Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997199/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseView from jaakkima parsonage over lake laatokka, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817748/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTree branch element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997196/tree-branch-element-editable-design-setView licenseIitti vicarage, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819671/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license