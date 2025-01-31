Edit ImageCropAom W.2SaveSaveEdit Imagebamboo shootsbamboobamboo treebotanical illustrationbamboo illustrationleafplantartBamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163520/psd-flower-plant-artView licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163518/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseBamboo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665536/bamboo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163517/image-flower-plant-artView licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243861/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView licenseBamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779755/vector-flower-plant-treeView licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243885/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView licenseBamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163519/image-plant-medicine-artView licenseHistoric trail poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665531/historic-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163516/png-plant-medicine-artView licenseJapanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseBamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658800/vector-plant-bird-artView licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275962/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseArundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leaves (1730–1794) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103435/image-palm-tree-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseNature retreat Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665507/nature-retreat-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163522/psd-plant-medicine-artView licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licensePNG Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163515/png-plant-art-vintageView licenseWoman leaf yoga iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174638/woman-leaf-yoga-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBamboo leaf vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766383/vector-grass-plant-medicineView licenseWoman leaf aesthetic yoga beige background, stretching, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173643/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView licensePNG Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163514/png-flower-plant-artView licenseMonstera leaf element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000523/monstera-leaf-element-set-editable-designView licenseArundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198609/image-watercolors-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275957/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseArundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of habit with roots by James Brucehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368340/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView licenseAlbizia gummifera (J.F. Gmel.) C.A. Sm. (Gummy Albizia Tree): finished drawing of flowering head of shoot, with details of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368486/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831317/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseGardenia ternifolia Schum.& Thonn. (Wild Gardenia): finished drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198574/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150627/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseBamboo plant white background freshness.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312469/bamboo-plant-white-background-freshnessView licenseMonstera leaf element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000594/monstera-leaf-element-set-editable-designView licenseBrucea antidysenterica J. Miller (James Bruce's Tree): finished drawing with stem of fruits addedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198758/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150597/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseArundinaria alpinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9130320/arundinaria-alpinaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150653/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseArundinaria alpinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9114902/arundinaria-alpinaFree Image from public domain license