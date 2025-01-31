rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
bamboo shootsbamboobamboo treebotanical illustrationbamboo illustrationleafplantart
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163520/psd-flower-plant-artView license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163518/image-plant-art-vintageView license
Bamboo poster template, editable text and design
Bamboo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665536/bamboo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163517/image-flower-plant-artView license
Aesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable design
Aesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243861/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView license
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779755/vector-flower-plant-treeView license
Aesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable design
Aesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243885/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView license
Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163519/image-plant-medicine-artView license
Historic trail poster template, editable text and design
Historic trail poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665531/historic-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163516/png-plant-medicine-artView license
Japanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable set
Japanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView license
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658800/vector-plant-bird-artView license
Editable celestial sticker element design set
Editable celestial sticker element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275962/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView license
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leaves (1730–1794) by…
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leaves (1730–1794) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103435/image-palm-tree-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Nature retreat Instagram story template, editable text
Nature retreat Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665507/nature-retreat-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163522/psd-plant-medicine-artView license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
PNG Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163515/png-plant-art-vintageView license
Woman leaf yoga iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Woman leaf yoga iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174638/woman-leaf-yoga-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Bamboo leaf vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo leaf vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766383/vector-grass-plant-medicineView license
Woman leaf aesthetic yoga beige background, stretching, paper textured, editable design
Woman leaf aesthetic yoga beige background, stretching, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173643/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView license
PNG Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163514/png-flower-plant-artView license
Monstera leaf element set, editable design
Monstera leaf element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000523/monstera-leaf-element-set-editable-designView license
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leaves
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leaves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198609/image-watercolors-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Editable celestial sticker element design set
Editable celestial sticker element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275957/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView license
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of habit with roots by James Bruce
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of habit with roots by James Bruce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368340/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView license
Albizia gummifera (J.F. Gmel.) C.A. Sm. (Gummy Albizia Tree): finished drawing of flowering head of shoot, with details of…
Albizia gummifera (J.F. Gmel.) C.A. Sm. (Gummy Albizia Tree): finished drawing of flowering head of shoot, with details of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368486/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831317/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Gardenia ternifolia Schum.& Thonn. (Wild Gardenia): finished drawing
Gardenia ternifolia Schum.& Thonn. (Wild Gardenia): finished drawing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198574/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Autumn leaf paper element set
Editable Autumn leaf paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150627/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView license
Bamboo plant white background freshness.
Bamboo plant white background freshness.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312469/bamboo-plant-white-background-freshnessView license
Monstera leaf element set, editable design
Monstera leaf element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000594/monstera-leaf-element-set-editable-designView license
Brucea antidysenterica J. Miller (James Bruce's Tree): finished drawing with stem of fruits added
Brucea antidysenterica J. Miller (James Bruce's Tree): finished drawing with stem of fruits added
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198758/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Autumn leaf paper element set
Editable Autumn leaf paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150597/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView license
Arundinaria alpina
Arundinaria alpina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9130320/arundinaria-alpinaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Autumn leaf paper element set
Editable Autumn leaf paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150653/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView license
Arundinaria alpina
Arundinaria alpina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9114902/arundinaria-alpinaFree Image from public domain license