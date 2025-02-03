Tiger, vintage animal illustration by John Charlton psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium image Info

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1868 x 1494 px | 300 dpi Low Resolution 1200 x 960 px

High Resolution (HD) 1868 x 1494 px | 300 dpi

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium

Free Free design resources and creative tools 0 Free forever Join Free