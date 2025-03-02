rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
edo paintingvintage sea patternjapanese winterjapanese patternsgold sand texturevintage winterjapanese art public domainogata
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166513/image-background-paper-textureView license
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166517/image-background-paper-textureView license
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783208/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166523/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japan Expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan Expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483704/japan-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166510/image-background-paper-textureView license
Flower pressing workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower pressing workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641697/flower-pressing-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166512/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japan Expo Instagram post template, editable text
Japan Expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638457/japan-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166521/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japan culture expo Instagram post template, editable text
Japan culture expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641528/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166520/image-background-paper-textureView license
Secondhand decor shop Instagram post template, editable text
Secondhand decor shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638423/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166514/image-plant-art-treesView license
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783649/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)
Snow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845713/snow-laden-pine-boughsFree Image from public domain license
Japan Expo Facebook story template, editable design
Japan Expo Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483702/japan-expo-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166506/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Japan Expo Facebook cover template, editable design
Japan Expo Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483705/japan-expo-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
PNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166519/png-plant-artView license
Secondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and design
Secondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910938/secondhand-decor-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644457/vector-plant-tree-artView license
Secondhand decor shop Instagram story template, editable text
Secondhand decor shop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910944/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…
Snow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103580/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop blog banner template, editable text
Secondhand decor shop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910931/secondhand-decor-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166515/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957977/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166524/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166518/psd-plant-art-treesView license
Flash sale Instagram post template, editable text
Flash sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957882/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden pine and shrub
Snow-laden pine and shrub
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846444/snow-laden-pine-and-shrubFree Image from public domain license
Flash sale poster template, editable text and design
Flash sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589637/flash-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Uzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzan
Uzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065677/uzume-okame-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Flash sale blog banner template, editable text
Flash sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589634/flash-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzan
Snow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846337/snow-laden-grasses-and-snow-laden-pine-branchesFree Image from public domain license
Flash sale Facebook story template, editable design
Flash sale Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589638/flash-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Rose mallow, Ogata Kenzan
Rose mallow, Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846504/rose-mallowFree Image from public domain license