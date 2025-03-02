Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageedo paintingvintage sea patternjapanese winterjapanese patternsgold sand texturevintage winterjapanese art public domainogataSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3536 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166513/image-background-paper-textureView licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166517/image-background-paper-textureView licenseMinimal home decor mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783208/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166523/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapan Expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483704/japan-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166510/image-background-paper-textureView licenseFlower pressing workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641697/flower-pressing-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166512/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapan Expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638457/japan-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166521/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641528/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166520/image-background-paper-textureView licenseSecondhand decor shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638423/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166514/image-plant-art-treesView licenseMinimal home decor mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783649/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845713/snow-laden-pine-boughsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Expo Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483702/japan-expo-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166506/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseJapan Expo Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483705/japan-expo-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166519/png-plant-artView licenseSecondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910938/secondhand-decor-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644457/vector-plant-tree-artView licenseSecondhand decor shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910944/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103580/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910931/secondhand-decor-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166515/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseChinese New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957977/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166524/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166518/psd-plant-art-treesView licenseFlash sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957882/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden pine and shrubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846444/snow-laden-pine-and-shrubFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589637/flash-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065677/uzume-okame-and-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589634/flash-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846337/snow-laden-grasses-and-snow-laden-pine-branchesFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589638/flash-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseRose mallow, Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846504/rose-mallowFree Image from public domain license