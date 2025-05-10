Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese public domainbackgroundstexturepaper textureplanttreepatternartSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3536 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166513/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166517/image-background-paper-textureView licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166523/image-background-paper-textureView licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166512/image-background-paper-textureView licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166521/image-background-paper-textureView licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166508/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239087/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166520/image-background-paper-textureView licenseAutumn Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602486/autumn-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166514/image-plant-art-treesView licenseEditable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059663/editable-flower-border-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166506/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese cherry blossom HD wallpaper, pink flowers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242134/japanese-cherry-blossom-wallpaper-pink-flowers-background-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166518/psd-plant-art-treesView licenseJapanese cherry blossom HD wallpaper, pink flowers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242231/japanese-cherry-blossom-wallpaper-pink-flowers-background-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644457/vector-plant-tree-artView licenseFall festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602520/fall-festival-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166519/png-plant-artView licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845713/snow-laden-pine-boughsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919913/flower-border-editable-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103580/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWater texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067352/png-aesthetic-art-autumnView licenseSnow-laden pine and shrubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846444/snow-laden-pine-and-shrubFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, pink lemonade Carnation, vintage Japanese illustration transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232442/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166515/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseCoffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088564/coffee-shop-instagram-post-template-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166524/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065677/uzume-okame-and-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseSnow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846337/snow-laden-grasses-and-snow-laden-pine-branchesFree Image from public domain licenseProtect nature word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332660/protect-nature-word-editable-collage-artView licenseTiger lilies and grass, Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846495/tiger-lilies-and-grassFree Image from public domain license