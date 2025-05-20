Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapan wallpaperpublic domain patternvintage public domain wallpaperpublic domainpublic domain beach ocean paintingcalligraphy paper textureocean japangold, public domainSnow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 686 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2858 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarMinimal home decor mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783649/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166508/image-background-paper-textureView licenseMinimal home decor mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783208/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166520/image-background-paper-textureView licenseSummer photo contest Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092936/summer-photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166524/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166521/image-background-paper-textureView licenseSummer time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875545/summer-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166517/image-background-paper-textureView licensePlaylist stream Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645238/playlist-stream-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166513/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166514/image-plant-art-treesView licenseBeautiful Japan quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630353/beautiful-japan-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166510/image-background-paper-textureView licenseAesthetic torn note paper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162634/aesthetic-torn-note-paper-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166523/image-background-paper-textureView licenseBeach travel background, Ephemera collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627982/beach-travel-background-ephemera-collage-artView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166512/image-background-paper-textureView licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic leaf paper craft, beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160768/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-leaf-paper-craft-beige-backgroundView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166506/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseFlower ephemera editable background, vintage collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565983/imageView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845713/snow-laden-pine-boughsFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic torn book paper, green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162186/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-torn-book-paper-green-backgroundView licensePNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166519/png-plant-artView licenseSpa story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19699631/spa-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644457/vector-plant-tree-artView licenseSave the whales blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039943/save-the-whales-blog-banner-templateView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103580/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld ocean day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039945/world-ocean-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMoonlight Revelry at Dozo Sagami, Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845726/moonlight-revelry-dozo-sagamiFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waves lullaby blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052867/ocean-waves-lullaby-blog-banner-templateView licenseMount Osakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849722/mount-osakaFree Image from public domain licenseMade for sunny day mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835100/made-for-sunny-day-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166518/psd-plant-art-treesView licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic dried flower journal, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143855/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-dried-flower-journal-white-backgroundView licenseBenten on a rock by the seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846645/benten-rock-the-seaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20228318/buddhism-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseGaiety in a riverside tea-househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846639/gaiety-riverside-tea-houseFree Image from public domain license