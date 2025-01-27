rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
PNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
japanjapanese fanjapanese winterjapanesetreesjapan pngjapanese treejapanese pine tree
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644457/vector-plant-tree-artView license
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166513/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japanese New Year poster template
Japanese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166517/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japanese New Year Instagram post template
Japanese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702400/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166512/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166510/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166514/image-plant-art-treesView license
Japanese New Year Instagram story template
Japanese New Year Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919653/japanese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166523/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japanese New Year blog banner template
Japanese New Year blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919642/japanese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166521/image-background-paper-textureView license
Arctic fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Arctic fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661106/arctic-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166506/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Arctic fox animal wildlife winter nature remix, editable design
Arctic fox animal wildlife winter nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661150/arctic-fox-animal-wildlife-winter-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166508/image-background-paper-textureView license
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935094/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166520/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japan travel ad Instagram post template, editable text
Japan travel ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950058/japan-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)
Snow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845713/snow-laden-pine-boughsFree Image from public domain license
Winter in Japan Instagram post template
Winter in Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452937/winter-japan-instagram-post-templateView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166518/psd-plant-art-treesView license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7941677/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…
Snow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103580/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166515/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Japanese garden Instagram post template
Japanese garden Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702389/japanese-garden-instagram-post-templateView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166524/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8017237/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView license
Snow-laden pine and shrub
Snow-laden pine and shrub
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846444/snow-laden-pine-and-shrubFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173733/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Peacock, peonies and pine
Peacock, peonies and pine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065590/peacock-peonies-and-pineFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721995/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView license
Mount Osaka
Mount Osaka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849722/mount-osakaFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716319/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
Snow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzan
Snow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846337/snow-laden-grasses-and-snow-laden-pine-branchesFree Image from public domain license