rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
japan winterjapanese patterns public domainbackgroundpaper texturetextureleafplanttree
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166513/image-background-paper-textureView license
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166517/image-background-paper-textureView license
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166510/image-background-paper-textureView license
Autumn Instagram post template
Autumn Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602486/autumn-instagram-post-templateView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166512/image-background-paper-textureView license
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974336/colorful-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166521/image-background-paper-textureView license
White paper craft leaf background, editable design
White paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037789/white-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166508/image-background-paper-textureView license
Cute Christmas tree background, Xmas winter holiday
Cute Christmas tree background, Xmas winter holiday
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8510710/cute-christmas-tree-background-xmas-winter-holidayView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166520/image-background-paper-textureView license
Japanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable set
Japanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166514/image-plant-art-treesView license
Fall festival Instagram post template
Fall festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602520/fall-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166506/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Paper leaf frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Paper leaf frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036066/paper-leaf-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)
Snow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845713/snow-laden-pine-boughsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas wreath background, winter design
Christmas wreath background, winter design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516150/christmas-wreath-background-winter-designView license
PNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166519/png-plant-artView license
Paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
Paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036384/paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166518/psd-plant-art-treesView license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833078/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644457/vector-plant-tree-artView license
Paper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Paper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036023/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…
Snow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103580/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9834686/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166515/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Paper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Paper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036655/paper-craft-leaf-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166524/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView license
Paper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Paper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037309/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Snow-laden pine and shrub
Snow-laden pine and shrub
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846444/snow-laden-pine-and-shrubFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9834912/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Snow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzan
Snow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846337/snow-laden-grasses-and-snow-laden-pine-branchesFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035200/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Uzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzan
Uzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065677/uzume-okame-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Paper leaf frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Paper leaf frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036760/paper-leaf-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Tiger lilies and grass, Ogata Kenzan
Tiger lilies and grass, Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846495/tiger-lilies-and-grassFree Image from public domain license