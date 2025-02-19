Edit ImageCropKappy1SaveSaveEdit Imagehollyshrubholly vintage illustrationbotanicaltransparent pngpngleafplantPng vintage leaf branch illustration on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2200 x 1466 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage botanical leaves collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161149/vintage-botanical-leaves-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseVintage leaf branch illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16718679/vector-flower-plant-treeView licenseLeaves illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167891/leaves-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseVintage leaf branch illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16718693/vector-plant-tree-medicineView licenseGreen leaf border beige background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747005/green-leaf-border-beige-background-editable-designView licensePng vintage leaf branch illustration on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203656/png-plant-medicineView licenseGreen leaf border beige background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747429/green-leaf-border-beige-background-editable-designView licenseSmall plant, vintage illustration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167007/psd-plant-vintage-leafView licenseEditable leaf border beige background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746995/editable-leaf-border-beige-background-designView licenseLeaf illustration png, aesthetic element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555174/leaf-illustration-png-aesthetic-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable leaf border beige background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747508/editable-leaf-border-beige-background-designView licenseLeaf illustration, aesthetic element vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16620094/leaf-illustration-aesthetic-element-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf border beige background, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747071/leaf-border-beige-background-editable-tropical-designView licensePNG Plant herbs leaf tree.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12074993/png-white-background-flowerView licenseEditable tropical computer wallpaper, leaf border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747053/editable-tropical-computer-wallpaper-leaf-border-designView licensePNG Branch plant green herbs transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12101504/png-white-backgroundView licenseRaspberry border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103494/raspberry-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseAcorn branch png illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595321/png-plant-peopleView licenseRaspberry border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103496/raspberry-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseAcorn branch clipart, illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595692/psd-plant-leaf-treeView licenseRaspberry border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103495/raspberry-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseGreen leaves illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754068/green-leaves-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTropical beige desktop wallpaper, editable leaf border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747506/tropical-beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-leaf-border-designView licensePastel leaves illustration, vintage element isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16718682/vector-plant-tree-medicineView licenseLeaf border, grunge gray background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747766/leaf-border-grunge-gray-background-editable-designView licenseVintage plant leaves illustration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210986/psd-plant-medicine-vintageView licenseGreen leaf border beige background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747732/green-leaf-border-beige-background-editable-designView licenseGreen plant leaves illustration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167003/psd-plant-medicine-vintageView licenseLeaf border green background, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747077/leaf-border-green-background-editable-tropical-designView licenseGreen leaf illustration, vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16889696/green-leaf-illustration-vintage-vector-isolated-white-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable tropical mobile wallpaper, green leaf border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747061/editable-tropical-mobile-wallpaper-green-leaf-border-designView licenseAcorn branch clipart, illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595223/vector-plant-leaf-treeView licenseEditable tropical desktop wallpaper, leaf border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747743/editable-tropical-desktop-wallpaper-leaf-border-designView licensePNG Mistletoe flat illustration art graphics pattern.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727677/png-mistletoe-flat-illustration-art-graphics-patternView licenseLeaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseGreen plant vintage illustration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203657/psd-flower-plant-medicineView licenseRaspberry border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736077/raspberry-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePng green leaf illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235355/png-flower-plantView licenseRaspberry border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735958/raspberry-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage leaves illustration set collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168136/psd-plant-medicine-vintageView license