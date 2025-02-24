Swallow bird patterned background, vintage animal illustration by Nampei. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Free for Personal and Business use Info

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG Low Resolution 857 x 1200 px

High Resolution (HD) 3137 x 4392 px | 300 dpi

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium