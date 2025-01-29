Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageappleapple sliceapple treeapple tree pngapple pngpeachpng fruitfruit slicesRed apple png collage element, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2492 x 1994 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTropical fruit, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380990/tropical-fruit-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseRed apple isolated image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183797/red-apple-isolated-image-whiteView licenseFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996307/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licenseRed apple isolated image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169581/red-apple-isolated-image-whiteView licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997638/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseRed apple png collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183795/png-heart-plantView licenseTropical fruit, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380979/tropical-fruit-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseRed apple collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177559/red-apple-collage-element-psdView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425536/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licenseRed apple collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183796/red-apple-collage-element-psdView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425695/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Ripe apple fruit plant ripe.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13431861/png-ripe-apple-fruit-plant-ripeView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425529/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Ripe apple fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13432650/png-ripe-apple-fruit-plant-foodView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425766/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licenseRipe apple fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251686/ripe-apple-fruit-plant-foodView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425736/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licenseRipe red apple fruits plant food nectarine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13926105/ripe-red-apple-fruits-plant-food-nectarineView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425715/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licenseApple png cut out element set, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14918021/apple-png-cut-out-element-set-transparent-backgroundView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425622/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licenseRipe apple fruit plant ripe.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251682/ripe-apple-fruit-plant-ripeView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425618/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Apple fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15560506/png-apple-fruit-plant-foodView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425762/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Apple fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12054717/png-white-background-paperView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425306/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Ripe red apple fruits plant foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15568988/png-ripe-red-apple-fruits-plant-food-white-backgroundView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425283/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Flat lay apple fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062073/png-flat-lay-apple-fruit-plant-foodView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425555/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licenseApple fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13040818/apple-fruit-plant-food-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425732/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Fresh red apple fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087366/png-heart-plantView licenseGreen apple editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425559/green-apple-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Apple fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034346/png-white-background-plant-watercolourView licenseMixed fruit foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997302/mixed-fruit-foodView licenseRipe red apple fruits plant food white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13926513/ripe-red-apple-fruits-plant-food-white-backgroundView licenseFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996305/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG Apple fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14135146/png-apple-fruit-plant-foodView license