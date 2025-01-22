Edit ImageCropAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Imagepostage stampold stampretro framepaperframecollage elementdirtbeigeStamp paper, rectangle shapeMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG Vintage beige background, postage washi tape Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769936/png-vintage-beige-background-postage-washi-tape-ephemera-designView licenseStamp paper frame, square shape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177918/stamp-paper-frame-square-shape-psdView licensePNG Vintage beige hd wallpaper, postage washi tape Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769968/png-vintage-beige-wallpaper-postage-washi-tape-ephemera-designView licensePNG Stamp paper badge, square shape, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167786/png-paper-frameView licenseVintage postage stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813605/vintage-postage-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licenseStamp paper frame, square shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177909/stamp-paper-frame-square-shapeView licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722749/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Stamp white background rectangle letterboxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12934797/png-stamp-white-background-rectangle-letterbox-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseVintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641526/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-remixView licenseVintage postage stamp mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798815/vintage-postage-stamp-mockup-psdView licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13717771/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licenseStamp paper iPhone wallpaper, rectangle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177920/stamp-paper-iphone-wallpaper-rectangle-shapeView licenseVintage blue rose border, editable blue background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909645/vintage-blue-rose-border-editable-blue-background-collage-element-remix-designView licenseVintage postage stamp with blank backgrounds paper blackboard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13479951/vintage-postage-stamp-with-blank-backgrounds-paper-blackboardView licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719014/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licensePNG Blank postage stamp paper backgrounds texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13716966/png-blank-postage-stamp-paper-backgrounds-textView licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licensePNG Backgrounds blackboard textured abstract.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13679136/png-backgrounds-blackboard-textured-abstractView licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001115/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG Paper text backgrounds weatheredhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13680050/png-paper-text-backgrounds-weatheredView licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278736/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseStamp paper iPhone wallpaper, rectangle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177923/stamp-paper-iphone-wallpaper-rectangle-shapeView licenseVintage rose frame, editable blue background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884134/vintage-rose-frame-editable-blue-background-collage-element-remix-designView licensePNG Stamp paper, rectangle shape, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167789/png-paper-frameView licenseVintage blue rose postal, editable background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909601/vintage-blue-rose-postal-editable-background-collage-element-remix-designView licensePNG Backgrounds rectangle textured document.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13680984/png-backgrounds-rectangle-textured-documentView licenseVintage Autumn postage stamp, editable maple leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854415/vintage-autumn-postage-stamp-editable-maple-leaf-designView licensePNG Paper backgrounds blackboard rectangle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13679059/png-paper-backgrounds-blackboard-rectangleView licenseEditable postal stamp sticker, vintage collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828192/editable-postal-stamp-sticker-vintage-collage-element-remix-designView licenseBlank postage stamp paper backgrounds text.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13607492/blank-postage-stamp-paper-backgrounds-textView licenseVintage stamp alphabets Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14479595/vintage-stamp-alphabets-pinterest-bannerView licensePNG Stamp paper, rectangle shape, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167787/png-paper-frameView licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000984/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseVintage ornamental frame background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930960/vintage-ornamental-frame-background-designView licenseVintage letter collage background, beige aesthetic border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188841/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-backgroundView licensePNG vintage postage stamp mockup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815343/png-vintage-postage-stamp-mockup-transparent-designView licenseVintage letter collage background, beige aesthetic border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188834/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseBlank vintage postage stamp backgrounds paper rectangle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13488075/blank-vintage-postage-stamp-backgrounds-paper-rectangleView licenseVintage letter collage HD wallpaper, beige aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192259/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-backgroundView licensePNG Text backgrounds rectangle textured.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13681670/png-text-backgrounds-rectangle-texturedView license