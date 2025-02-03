Edit ImageCropMintySaveSaveEdit Imagethumbs up recommendationthumbs upicon likethumbs up emojis graphicslike emojicartooncutesocial media iconThumb up emoticon psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarLike icon frame background, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209006/like-icon-frame-background-editable-colorful-designView licenseThumb up emoticon vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10178742/thumb-emoticon-vectorView licenseLike icon frame background, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209009/like-icon-frame-background-editable-colorful-designView licenseThumb uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10178677/thumbView licenseThumbs up frame png element, editable funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232749/thumbs-frame-png-element-editable-funky-designView licenseThumb up png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10178674/thumb-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseEmoticon frame background, blue stripes, paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185416/emoticon-frame-background-blue-stripes-paper-textured-designView licenseThumbs up emoticon social sticker illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2053540/thumbs-emoji-psdView licenseFavourite product recommendation Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771848/favourite-product-recommendation-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseThumbs up emoticon social sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2053752/thumbs-emojiView licenseThumbs up frame png element, editable funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232748/thumbs-frame-png-element-editable-funky-designView licenseRound sign mockup, editable design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10172695/round-sign-mockup-editable-design-psdView licenseEmoticon set collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190371/emoticon-set-collectionView licenseLike button sticker psd cute doodle emoticonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2899208/free-illustration-psd-agree-blue-buttonView licenseLike icon frame background, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232633/like-icon-frame-background-editable-colorful-designView licenseThumbs up sticker, hand gesture collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6001439/psd-sticker-hand-illustrationView licenseLike icon frame desktop wallpaper, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209014/like-icon-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-colorful-designView licenseNeon blue thumbs-up icon on green screen backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17114126/neon-blue-thumbs-up-icon-green-screen-backgroundView licenseLike icon frame background, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232634/like-icon-frame-background-editable-colorful-designView licenseThumbs up like icon psd for social media app blue flat stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2869636/free-illustration-psd-accept-agreement-appView licenseGift of love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554149/gift-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSocial emoticons background template vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2053746/thumbs-emoji-bannerView licenseLike icon frame mobile wallpaper, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209012/like-icon-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-colorful-designView licenseThumbs up emoticon social sticker transparent pnghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2053556/thumbs-emoji-pngView licenseLike icon frame desktop wallpaper, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232636/like-icon-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-colorful-designView licenseThumbs up sticker, hand gesture collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6001247/psd-sticker-hand-blackView licenseFavourite product recommendation Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771850/png-accept-advertisementView license3D blue thumbs up icon psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269443/blue-thumbs-icon-psdView licenseExpress love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554137/express-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSocial emoticons background template vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2053751/thumbs-emoji-bannerView licenseLike icon frame mobile wallpaper, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232635/like-icon-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-colorful-designView licenseThumbs up like icon psd for social media app blue minimal linehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2868636/free-illustration-psd-accept-agreement-appView licenseExpress love Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016293/express-love-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThumbs up like icon psd for social media app pink neon stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2873605/free-illustration-psd-neon-app-icon-neon-internetView licenseGrow more likes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509187/grow-more-likes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Yellow thumbs up like sticker transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431070/png-hands-stickerView licenseLike & share Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510009/like-share-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Green thumbs up like sticker transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431098/png-hands-stickerView licenseEmoticon frame background, blue, paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182256/emoticon-frame-background-blue-paper-textured-designView licenseWoman holding like emoticon iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10172698/woman-holding-like-emoticon-iconView license