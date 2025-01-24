Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepngbookopen bookbook pagenotebookopen notebook pngsingle bookopen book pngBook png collage element, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGLow Resolution 800 x 430 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2148 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOpened notebook png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13797447/opened-notebook-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseBook collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183804/book-collage-element-psdView licenseSpiral notebook png mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14074131/spiral-notebook-png-mockup-editable-designView licenseBook isolated image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169613/book-isolated-image-whiteView licenseNotebook mockup element, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879301/notebook-mockup-element-editable-stationery-designView licensePNG Book publication reading text.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12994192/png-book-publication-reading-text-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseOpen book mockup element, editable white flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918815/open-book-mockup-element-editable-white-flat-lay-designView licensePNG Yellow cover book publication reading open.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12469594/png-yellow-cover-book-publication-reading-open-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseEditable flatlay open book design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507153/editable-flatlay-open-book-design-element-setView licenseBook publication paper white.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393506/photo-image-white-background-paperView licenseOpen notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000530/open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseBlank opened book publication paper white.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12392772/photo-image-white-background-paperView licenseEditable flatlay open book design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503515/editable-flatlay-open-book-design-element-setView licenseOld style opened paper notebook publication diary page.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458687/photo-image-paper-book-patternView licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000860/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseHardcover book publication backgrounds diary.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12882473/hardcover-book-publication-backgrounds-diary-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseOpen notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000754/open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG Publication paper page book.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515524/png-publication-paper-page-book-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseEditable open book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099083/editable-open-book-mockup-designView licenseBook pages, isolated on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731014/book-pages-isolated-whiteView licenseBook pages editable mockup element, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594834/book-pages-editable-mockup-element-realistic-publishingView licensePNG Bible closed book publication diary paper.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13188885/png-bible-closed-book-publication-diary-paper-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000527/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseOpen lined notebook publication diary paper.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14381550/open-lined-notebook-publication-diary-paperView licenseOpen notebook mockup png element, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9606660/open-notebook-mockup-png-element-editable-stationery-designView licenseOpened agendahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14128220/opened-agendaView licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000749/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseA notepad book publication diary.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12570770/notepad-book-publication-diary-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000701/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG A notepad book publication diary.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12609811/png-notepad-book-publication-diary-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseEditable hand holding paper design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322080/editable-hand-holding-paper-design-element-setView licensePNG Notebook publication diary page.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14672003/png-notebook-publication-diary-pageView licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000751/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseNotebook page publication backgrounds.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697253/notebook-page-publication-backgrounds-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseOpen notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000706/open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseOpen blank vintage notebook pageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17134148/open-blank-vintage-notebook-pagesView licenseOpen notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000529/open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG Book publication paper page.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13101884/png-book-publication-paper-page-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000702/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseYellow cover book publication reading open.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453179/yellow-cover-book-publication-reading-open-generated-image-rawpixelView license