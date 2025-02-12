Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagespace xinternational space stationspace stationdragonspacexspacecraftnasaflyThe station pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon 5 (2021) photo by NASA. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. The station pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon jsc2021e064211_alt (Dec. 8, 2021) --- This mosaic depicts the International Space Station. The space shuttle Endeavour appears to be in a waiting mode as the STS-134 astronauts inside her crew cabin await the launch. The International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-134 crew member on the space shuttle. Image showing the International Space Station on the STS-135 mission's third day in Earth orbit. Original from NASA. This image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at an altitude of approximately [altitude]. The Mir Space Station rapidly approaches the NASA-Mir link-ups., 24 January 1998. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Crew poster of the SpaceX Crew 5 mission (2022) poster art by NASA. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. A waxing crescent Moon is pictured from the station iss066e086969 (Dec. 6, 2021) --- A waxing crescent Moon during is pictured from the International Space Station. The Space Shuttle Endeavour's crew recorded a series of 35mm and 70mm fly around survey photos of Russia's Mir Space Station. In Orbiter Processing Facility Bay 2 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the space shuttle Endeavour's flight deck. The Space Shuttle Endeavour rolls out to Launch Pad 39A. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. The Soyuz TMA-19 spacecraft departs the International Space Station on Nov. 25, 2010. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Cygnus capture March 26, 2016. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. The Soyuz TMA-04M spacecraft departs from the International Space Station and heads toward a landing in a remote area. The Space Shuttle Endeavour rolls out to Launch Pad 39A. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. The Soyuz TMA-16 spacecraft is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 22 crew member on the International Space Station. Crew poster of the SpaceX Crew 5 mission (2022) poster art by NASA. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. The Soyuz TMA-16 spacecraft approaches the International Space Station, Oct. 2, 2009. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. The X-38 Crew Return Vehicle descends under its steerable parafoil over the California desert in its first free flight. Space shuttle Endeavour lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 8 Aug. 2007. Original from NASA.