Edit ImageCrop125SaveSaveEdit Imageangelcupidcherubpublic domain cherubangel vintageangel sketchastrologypublic domain angelDulcis ex labore fructus Vignette (Sweet is the fruit of labour) (1689) illustrated by Janez Vajkard Valvasor. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1500 x 1200 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1500 x 1200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799076/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage cherub badge illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196103/psd-face-person-artView licenseVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9427328/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage cherub badge illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196118/image-face-paper-personView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196105/png-face-personView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684492/vector-cartoon-angel-faceView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505148/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196104/image-face-person-artView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504935/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196107/png-face-paperView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505143/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644439/vintage-cherub-badge-illustration-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505141/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196113/psd-face-paper-personView licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178569/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684615/vector-paper-cartoon-angelView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506527/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766253/vector-paper-cartoon-angelView licenseEditable vintage cupid stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505150/editable-vintage-cupid-stamp-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196125/png-face-paperView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506532/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVintage cherub badge png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196120/png-face-paperView licenseCherubs dreamy moon iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799070/cherubs-dreamy-moon-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVinjeta Dulcis-Valvasorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976407/vinjeta-dulcis-valvasorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177793/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093374/image-cloud-angel-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178730/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922786/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177844/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseTwo Cupids in Two Circles (c. 1517) by Lucas van Leydenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990253/two-cupids-two-circles-c-1517-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseTwo cupids flying to the left, ca. 1640 – 1650 ? by guercino (giovanni francesco barbieri)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943581/image-paper-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9444866/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVenus and Cupid (1596) by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001533/venus-and-cupid-1596-hendrick-goltziusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632597/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseRed angel (1902) painting by Karl Mediz. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184713/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632585/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAmour A L'affut (Cupid on the lookout) (1890) oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542622/image-arrow-face-plantFree Image from public domain license