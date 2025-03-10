Edit ImageCrop47SaveSaveEdit Imagedogpublic domain dogpugold judge cigarettesvintage dogpostcardanimalsvintage cartoonPug, from the Dogs of the World series for Old Judge Cigarettes (1890) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Free for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2478 x 1652 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2478 x 1652 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 