Edit ImageCrop156SaveSaveEdit Imageastrologyastronomyastrology public domainlabyrinthspiralhanddiagrampatternScenograph of the Planetary Orbits Encompassing the Earth, plate 3 from Harmonia Macrocosmica (1660) engraving art by Andreas Cellarius. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1038 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3697 x 3197 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3697 x 3197 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAstrology horoscope chart png, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831332/astrology-horoscope-chart-png-fortune-telling-artView licenseVintage geocentric model chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196299/image-pattern-vintage-illustrationView licenseAstrology Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462416/astrology-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage geocentric model chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196298/psd-pattern-vintage-illustrationView licenseAstrology 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039693/astrology-101-poster-templateView licensePNG vintage geocentric model, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196296/png-pattern-vintageView licenseAesthetic dreamy notebook element png, editable doodle collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188104/aesthetic-dreamy-notebook-element-png-editable-doodle-collage-remix-designView licenseVintage geocentric model, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644463/vintage-geocentric-model-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDaily horoscope Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760036/daily-horoscope-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDiagram 3. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653777/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoroscope Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761294/horoscope-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDiagram 1. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653533/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse astrology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039751/lunar-eclipse-astrology-poster-templateView licenseChart 22. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653759/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology horoscope chart iPhone wallpaper, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831342/astrology-horoscope-chart-iphone-wallpaper-fortune-telling-artView licenseChart 24. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653512/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273048/astrology-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate 25. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653617/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776608/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseChart 29. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653761/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology predictions Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332688/astrology-predictions-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChart 26. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653758/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769704/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseChart 27. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653510/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse astrology Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603655/lunar-eclipse-astrology-instagram-post-templateView licenseIndex Tabularum; Quae in hac/ from Harmonia Macrocosmicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437458/index-tabularum-quae-hac-from-harmonia-macrocosmicaFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse astrology Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603747/lunar-eclipse-astrology-facebook-story-templateView licenseChart 23. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653515/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMoon astrology Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921728/moon-astrology-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTitle Page: Harmonia Macrocosmica/ sev/ Atlas/ Universalis et Novus/..., from Harmonia Macrocosmicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437455/image-paper-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse astrology blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14604229/lunar-eclipse-astrology-blog-banner-templateView licenseChart 28. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653541/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer hand, grid paper, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9577001/graphic-designer-hand-grid-paper-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Southern Stellar Hemisphere of Antiquity, plate 27 from Harmonia Microcosmica (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758841/image-art-vintage-starFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831336/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseSpherical Scenograph of the Celestial and Terrestrial Northern Hemisphere (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758900/image-art-vintage-starFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dreamer diary collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189363/aesthetic-dreamer-diary-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Southern Stellar Hemisphere with Equally Proportioned Spheres, plate 29 from Harmonia Macrocosmica (1660) by Andreas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758855/image-art-vintage-starFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831331/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licensePlate 19 from the Harmonia Macrocosmica. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653772/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license