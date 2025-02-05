Edit ImageCrop34SaveSaveEdit Imagespacearthur dovemoonpublic domain dark artastronomynightcrystalnight skyMoon and Sea No. II (1923) oil painting art by Arthur Dove. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. 