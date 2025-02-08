Edit ImageCrop41SaveSaveEdit Imagestill lifeflowersketch flowersrosespinkstill life paintingstill life cc0flower vaseWild roses (1885) chromolithograph art by Parker, Elizabeth F. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 903 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4438 x 3340 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4438 x 3340 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWild roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906564/wild-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWild roses, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354446/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWild roses, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209161/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWild roses, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209160/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWild roses png vintage flower, transparent background Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354357/png-rose-flowerView licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWild roses vintage flower illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705656/vector-rose-potted-plant-flowerView licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWild roses, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354415/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseWild roses vintage flower, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652222/wild-roses-vintage-flower-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599266/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseStudy of Irishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908483/study-irisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseWild roses png vintage flower, transparent background Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209159/png-rose-flowerView licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFloral motif with bird and blackberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907370/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePink roses; La France roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908512/pink-roses-france-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseRoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908551/rosesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseEaster lily cross by Olive E. Whitney (1861–1897) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543777/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseNesting bird among roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905879/nesting-bird-among-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseApple blossoms and beeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905811/apple-blossoms-and-beesFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, rose flower vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231233/png-black-bloom-blossomView licenseClematishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905846/clematisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCarnations and mignonettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905849/carnations-and-mignonetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePeach blossoms and forsythiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906462/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseLittle Prudyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908403/little-prudyFree Image from public domain license