Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit Imagepinkbuildingroomvintage roomvintagegermanydoorpatternDesigns for Two Cabinets (1805) watercolor art. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 805 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6170 x 4140 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6170 x 4140 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHotel room key tag, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962453/hotel-room-key-tag-editable-designView licenseVintage pink cabinet chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196348/psd-art-pattern-vintageView licenseLiving room furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602601/living-room-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage pink cabinet chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196352/psd-art-pattern-vintageView licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632303/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseVintage pink cabinet chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196353/image-art-watercolour-patternView licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520130/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-bicycle-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage pink cabinet chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196349/image-art-watercolour-patternView licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9552003/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-bicycle-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage furniture pink cabinet, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660319/vintage-furniture-pink-cabinet-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHospital hallway, editable health & wellness remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705393/hospital-hallwayeditable-health-wellness-remixView licenseVintage furniture png pink cabinet, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196341/png-watercolour-patternView licenseLGBTQ pride flag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11532522/lgbtq-pride-flag-editable-mockupView licenseVintage furniture png pink cabinet, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196350/png-watercolour-patternView licenseDoor tag mockup, pink 3D rendering designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616015/door-tag-mockup-pink-rendering-designView licenseVintage furniture pink cabinet, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658861/vintage-furniture-pink-cabinet-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn empty room Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632318/empty-room-facebook-story-templateView licenseDesigns for Two Cabinetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844782/designs-for-two-cabinetsFree Image from public domain licenseDoor tag mockup, colorful 3D rendering designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614929/door-tag-mockup-colorful-rendering-designView licenseOntwerp voor een tweedeurskast met plattegrond en zijaanzicht, een profiel, een commode en een tweede tweedeurskast (1848)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744008/image-frame-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408962/wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licensePNG Vintage cabinet clipart, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7685182/png-pattern-woodView licenseDoor hanger mockup, pink 3D rendering designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610995/door-hanger-mockup-pink-rendering-designView licenseOntwerp voor behangschildering (c. 1752 - c. 1819) by Jurriaan Andriessenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781026/ontwerp-voor-behangschildering-c-1752-1819-jurriaan-andriessenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage key Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630332/vintage-key-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage cabinet clip art vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676329/vector-wood-illustrations-public-domainView licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9553217/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage cabinet clip art psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7685515/psd-wood-illustrations-public-domainView licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable dog collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9516127/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-dog-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage cabinet clip art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7685368/image-wood-illustrations-public-domainView licenseSmart home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630860/smart-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Vintage cabinet clipart, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7685152/png-wood-illustrationsView licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9551443/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-bicycle-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage cabinet clip art psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7684588/psd-wood-illustrations-public-domainView licenseFuture houses Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630322/future-housesView licenseOntwerptekening hoekbuffet (c. 1735 - c. 1750) by Guillaume Thomas Raphaël Taravalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794977/image-frame-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHospital hallway desktop wallpaper, editable digital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705392/hospital-hallway-desktop-wallpaper-editable-digital-remixView licenseMeubel met spiegel en kapstokken (1885 - 1895) by Picard, Becquet frères, Eugène Maincent and Désiré Guilmardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13772992/image-paper-cartoon-woodFree Image from public domain licenseRed hotel door hanger mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20140706/red-hotel-door-hanger-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseOntwerp voor een secretaire (c. 1780 - c. 1790) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795237/ontwerp-voor-een-secretaire-c-1780-1790-anonymousFree Image from public domain license