The Witch's Daughter (1881) watercolor art by Frederick Stuart Church. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
witchmoonowlpublic domain moonwomanoccultlandscapevintage witch
Editable vintage whimsigoth design element set
The Witch's Daughter, Frederick Stuart Church
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Vintage woman illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable vintage whimsigoth design element set
Vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Witch mysterious aura spooky halloween remix, editable design
Vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Vintage woman illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Vintage woman png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable retro Halloween design element set
Vintage woman png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable retro Halloween design element set
The Viking's Daughter, Frederick Stuart Church
Editable retro Halloween design element set
Lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration by Frederick Stuart Church isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable retro Halloween design element set
Lady and the Tiger, Frederick Stuart Church
Editable retro Halloween design element set
The Mermaid (c. 1881) by Frederick Stuart Church
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Amateur Naturalists (1873) by Frederick Stuart Church
Editable retro Halloween design element set
Witches meeting and performing spell. Etching by J.A.A. Pastelot.
Editable retro Halloween design element set
Lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration psd by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
The Goddess of Our Kitchen (1884) by Frederick Stuart Church
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Vintage woman in white dress illustration by Frederick Stuart Church, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage witch ephemera brown background, mixed media illustration
Supremacy, Frederick Stuart Church
