Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageshakespeareas you like itflagwomanactoroil painting firesculpturewoman soldierThe Seven Ages of Man: The Soldier, 'As You Like It,' II, vii (1798-1801) oil painting art by Robert Smirke. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 899 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3070 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFood photographer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776562/food-photographer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Seven Ages of Man: The Soldier, 'As You Like It,' II, viihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202695/image-vintage-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain licenseFood photographer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592289/food-photographer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage man illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206171/vintage-man-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFood photographer Instagram ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691952/food-photographer-instagram-template-editable-textView licenseVintage man illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206168/psd-face-person-artView licenseFood photographer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493419/food-photographer-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage man illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381627/psd-face-person-artView licenseFood photographer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395317/food-photographer-blog-banner-templateView licenseVintage man illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381630/vintage-man-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMental health poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535331/mental-health-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage man illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789726/vintage-man-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCar s quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14695410/car-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseVintage man illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773593/vintage-man-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDaily reminder Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829041/daily-reminder-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage man png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206162/png-face-personView licensePurple gradient Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627786/purple-gradient-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage man png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381624/png-face-personView licenseShakespeare quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599942/shakespeare-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Seven Ages of Man: The Pantaloon, 'As You Like It,' II, vii by Robert Smirkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494097/image-art-vintage-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14794128/monet-quote-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Seven Ages of Man: The Justice, 'As You Like It,' II, vii by Robert Smirkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9491455/image-art-vintage-womenFree Image from public domain licenseShopping quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686103/shopping-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Seven Ages of Man: The Lover, 'As You Like It,' II, viihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203952/image-vintage-light-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseShopping quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686260/shopping-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Seven Ages of Man: The Schoolboy, 'As You Like It,' II, viihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203973/image-vintage-tree-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFashion inspirations Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816319/fashion-inspirations-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Seven Ages of Man: Second Childishness, 'As You Like It,' II, vii by Robert Smirkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494095/image-art-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGoals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793244/goals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Seven Ages of Man: The Infant, 'As You Like It,' II, vii by Robert Smirkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9493458/image-art-vintage-womenFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913185/dog-shelter-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRosalind verrast Orlando in het bos (1791) by Peter Simon, William Hamilton and John and Josiah Boydellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13768320/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913186/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseProcession of Characters from Shakespeare's Playshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202694/procession-characters-from-shakespeares-playsFree Image from public domain licenseSoil for farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499978/soil-for-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJaques and the Wounded Stag: 'As You Like It,' Act II, Scene Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202689/image-vintage-trees-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSoil for farming Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047529/soil-for-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe discovery of King Harold's body at the Battle of Hastings. Line engraving by E.R. Whitfield after W. Hilton, 1834.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993800/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseAs You Like It: Act II, Scene VII: The Seven Ages Man (Third Age)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9139298/you-like-it-act-ii-scene-vii-the-seven-ages-man-third-ageFree Image from public domain license