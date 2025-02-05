Edit ImageCrop93SaveSaveEdit Imagewindowrainpublic domain oil paintinggardenpublic domainromanticismgarden vintagehouseCaroline Dalgas and Jeanina Stampe on the Nysø garden stairs (1855) oil painting art by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1142 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4168 x 4381 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4168 x 4381 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseUnknown by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920482/unknown-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseOpened doors illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10402719/psd-border-frame-vintageView licensePlane window background, Van Gogh's landscape art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054426/plane-window-background-van-goghs-landscape-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpened doors png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10402714/png-border-frameView licensePlane window, Van Gogh's landscape art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054427/plane-window-van-goghs-landscape-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpened doors illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10402727/opened-doors-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage woman png in yellow dress, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10470224/png-face-personView licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseVintage woman in yellow dress illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207939/psd-face-person-artView licenseCouple in the rain background, nature art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055779/couple-the-rain-background-nature-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage woman in yellow dress illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207941/image-person-art-vintageView licenseCouple in the rain art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055780/couple-the-rain-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage woman png in yellow dress, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207938/png-face-personView licensePlane window desktop wallpaper, Van Gogh's landscape. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054428/plane-window-desktop-wallpaper-van-goghs-landscape-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage woman in yellow dress illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705701/vector-cartoon-face-personView licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseVintage woman in yellow dress illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10470256/image-person-art-vintageView licenseCouple in the rain computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055782/couple-the-rain-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage woman in yellow dress illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10470235/psd-face-person-artView license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395558/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licenseVintage woman in yellow dress illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789633/vector-cartoon-face-personView license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458679/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licenseMendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923537/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070417/shops-billboard-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLiving room in Vejby by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924632/living-room-vejby-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseJulie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924756/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D tired old man in living room editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395550/tired-old-man-living-room-editable-remixView licenseThe Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16230126/image-scenery-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12781147/real-estate-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Beech Wood in May near Iselingen Manor, Zealand by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920502/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSummer afternoon with a drifting rain shower.Jægersborg Zoo by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924318/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license