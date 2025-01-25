rawpixel
Golden Eagle by a Lake (1897) oil painting art by Ferdinand von Wright. Original public domain image from The Finnish…
eaglegolden eaglehawkfinnishanimalsvintage animalbirdsbird oil painting
Golden eagle by a lake, 1897, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Golden eagle, 1884, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Golden eagle, wildlife illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
View license
Golden eagle png wild animal, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
View license
Golden eagle wild animal, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
View license
Golden eagle, wildlife illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
View license
Old white-tailed sea eagle, 1871, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Black grouse, male, 1834, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Partridges in snow (1895) by Ferdinand von Wright. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
Free Image from public domain license
Tuulihaukka, 1828 - 1838, Magnus Von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Jays, 1877, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Partridges in snow, 1895, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Two eiders, 1867, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Black grouse, cock and hen, 1869, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Anjalankoski rapids, 1867, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Great grey owl, 1830 - 1870, Wilhelm von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Black grouse, 1864, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Capercaillie cocks, 1876, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Mealy redpolls, 1889, by Ferdinand von Wright
Free Image from public domain license
Great spotted woodpecker, male (1828 - 1838), vintage bird illustration by Wilhelm von Wright. Original public domain image…
Free Image from public domain license