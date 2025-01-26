Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagepianopiano paintingbrownmusicalbert edelfeltpaintingwomen playing pianoportraitIn the Drawing Room at Haikko, study for An Old Tune (1888) by oil painting art Albert Edelfelt. Original public domain image from The Finnish National Gallery. 