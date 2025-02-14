Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagetigerlionlion black and whiteblack and white paintingspublic domain dark paintingpublic domain black and white paintingblacktiger ink paintingA Prowling Tiger (1800) watercolor art by Elizabeth Pringle. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4090 x 3210 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4090 x 3210 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWildlife charity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873743/wildlife-charity-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Prowling Tigerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202579/prowling-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal conservation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873753/animal-conservation-facebook-post-templateView licenseProwling tiger, wildlife illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207053/image-tiger-art-watercolourView licenseStay strong Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854852/stay-strong-instagram-story-templateView licenseProwling tiger, wildlife illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207050/psd-tiger-art-vintageView licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14364197/album-cover-templateView licenseProwling tiger wild animal, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658677/prowling-tiger-wild-animal-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStop wildlife trade poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062681/stop-wildlife-trade-poster-templateView licenseProwling tiger png wild animal, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207047/png-tiger-artView licenseSave wildlife Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967668/save-wildlife-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Tiger Lying in the Entrance of a Cavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206807/tiger-lying-the-entrance-caveFree Image from public domain licenseZoo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819757/zoo-poster-templateView licenseThree Lions, Prowlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9152285/three-lions-prowlingFree Image from public domain licenseZoo opening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819751/zoo-opening-poster-templateView licensePrince of Wales Island, Penang by Ensign Caldwellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494272/prince-wales-island-penangFree Image from public domain licenseAlcoholic drink label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540048/alcoholic-drink-label-template-editable-designView licenseA Tigress Leaping to the Righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201164/tigress-leaping-the-rightFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLincoln Cathedralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206676/lincoln-cathedralFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tiger head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15203375/editable-tiger-head-design-element-setView licenseA Tigress Leaping to the Right by Samuel Howitt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298820/image-tiger-watercolour-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tiger head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196730/editable-tiger-head-design-element-setView licenseRuins in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9100154/ruins-romeFree Image from public domain licenseShop wall sign mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232695/shop-wall-sign-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseJerboa by James Brucehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368420/jerboaFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView licensePheasant Shootinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553126/pheasant-shootingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tiger head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196784/editable-tiger-head-design-element-setView licenseA Match at Newmarkethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553441/match-newmarketFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tiger head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15203386/editable-tiger-head-design-element-setView licenseWolf by James Brucehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368422/wolfFree Image from public domain licenseRoot beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486162/root-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe Gateway of Lancaster Castlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203139/the-gateway-lancaster-castleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tiger head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15203424/editable-tiger-head-design-element-setView licenseNew Holland Dingo by Charles Hamilton Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204815/new-holland-dingo-charles-hamilton-smithFree Image from public domain licenseChinese art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829917/chinese-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseTomb de la Chretienne/ Juba and Cleopatrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203875/tomb-chretienne-juba-and-cleopatraFree Image from public domain licenseEndangered species day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729262/endangered-species-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Duel: 'Twelfth Night,' Act III, Scene IV by Henry William Bunburyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494072/the-duel-twelfth-night-act-iii-sceneFree Image from public domain license