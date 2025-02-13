Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagehorse drawinghorse ridinghorsewatercolorcaesarman arm ibbetsonwildlifeman riding horseGalloping Rider With Whip Under His Arm (1759–1817) watercolor art by Julius Caesar Ibbetson. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4237 x 3433 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseVintage galloping horse illustration isolated on white, vector. 