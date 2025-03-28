Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain cartoonfashion illustration public domainpublic domain painting argumentvintage architecturepublic domain artcostumecartoonfaceCool Arguments (1794) etching art by Isaac Cruikshank. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3032 x 4216 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOysters. Oysters. I Us'd for to Cry, When the Wind Blew so Hard that my Boat could not Plyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553679/image-face-person-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Bull Humbugg'd alias Both-ear'dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555090/john-bull-humbuggd-alias-both-eardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage judge illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10228050/vintage-judge-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage judge illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10228006/psd-face-paper-personView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo doctors quarreling while their patient deteriorates. Coloured engraving by I. Cruikshank, 1794.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969913/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage judge illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10228136/vintage-judge-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage judge illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10228107/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520747/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseCool Arguments!!!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201847/cool-argumentsFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Lack Water Canalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12554114/lack-water-canalFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo doctors quarreling while their patient deteriorates. Coloured engraving by I. Cruikshank, 1794.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14020931/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563699/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuture Prospects, or, Symptoms of Love in High Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555092/future-prospects-or-symptoms-love-high-lifeFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage judge illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720865/vintage-judge-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseLe Roi Esclave on Les Sujets Rois Female Patriotismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12554224/roi-esclave-les-sujets-rois-female-patriotismFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLord Howe they run, or the British Tars giving the Carmignols a Dressing on Memorable 1st of June 1794https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553322/image-people-book-cartoonFree Image from public domain license19th century woman iPhone wallpaper, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563706/png-19th-century-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseOpening the Sluices, Or, - Hollands Last Shifthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12554137/opening-the-sluices-or-hollands-last-shiftFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseVintage judge png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10228063/png-face-handView licenseAesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseBless Thee Bottom, Bless Thee-Thou Art Translatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555076/bless-thee-bottom-bless-thee-thou-art-translatedFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung Ladieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553901/young-ladiesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseEdward Jenner and two colleagues seeing off three anti-vaccination opponents, the dead smallpox victims are littered at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964428/image-rose-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVintage judge png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227967/png-face-paperView license