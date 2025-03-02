Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagestreetdavid cox public domaindavid coxpaintingstructurefrench streetimpressionism public domainwatercolor paintingA Religious Procession (1829-1832) architecture watercolor art by David Cox. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. 