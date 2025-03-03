Edit ImageCrop62SaveSaveEdit Imageastronomyclockvintage globepublic domain statueglobeplanetmapuniverseDesign For a Clock, pl. from "Recueil d'Ouvrages Curieux de Mathematique et de Mecanique, ou Description du Cabinet" (1719) engraving art by Gaspard Grollier de Seviere II. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1366 x 1884 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1366 x 1884 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGlobe & rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750796/globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage globe clock illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201496/psd-face-person-artView licenseGlobe & rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750122/globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesign For a Clock, pl. from "Recueil d'Ouvrages Curieux de Mathematique et de Mecanique, ou Description du Cabinet"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845436/image-art-vintage-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe & rainbow png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698751/globe-rainbow-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage globe clock illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720957/vector-cartoon-space-faceView licenseRainbow globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698170/rainbow-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage globe clock png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201494/png-face-personView licenseSatellite 3D illustration, astronomy design editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12367772/satellite-illustration-astronomy-design-editable-designView licenseVintage globe clock png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201493/png-space-skyView licenseArms embracing globe png, environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809763/arms-embracing-globe-png-environment-editable-remixView licenseVintage globe clock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201497/image-face-person-artView licenseConnection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561448/connection-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesign For a Clock, pl. XVII from "Recueil d'Ouvrages Curieux de Mathematique et de Mecanique, ou Description du Cabinet"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065805/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D burning globe, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414898/burning-globe-element-editable-illustrationView licenseDesign For a Clock, pl. XV from "Recueil d'Ouvrages Curieux de Mathematique et de Mecanique, ou Description du Cabinet"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064283/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel tourism, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537673/travel-tourism-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage globe clock illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706854/vector-cartoon-space-skyView licenseTravel tourism, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574683/travel-tourism-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licensePlate 3, from Recueil d'ouvrages curieux de mathématique et de mécanique, ou description du cabinet de Monsieur Grollier de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846321/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld travel aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529782/world-travel-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePlate 5, from Recueil d'ouvrages curieux de mathématique et de mécanique, ou description du cabinet de Monsieur Grollier de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065044/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad illustration green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524875/study-abroad-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licensePlate 8, from Recueil d'ouvrages curieux de mathématique et de mécanique, ou description du cabinet de Monsieur Grollier de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld travel illustration green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531037/world-travel-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licensePlate 7, from Recueil d'ouvrages curieux de mathématique et de mécanique, ou description du cabinet de Monsieur Grollier de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065070/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld travel illustration green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525570/world-travel-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licenseDesign For a Clock, pl. XIII from "Recueil d'Ouvrages Curieux de Mathematique et de Mecanique, ou Description du Cabinet"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065230/image-watercolor-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld travel aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525554/world-travel-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17009415/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-designView licensePlanting on globe png, environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777684/planting-globe-png-environment-editable-remixView licensePlate 4, from Recueil d'ouvrages curieux de mathématique et de mécanique, ou description du cabinet de Monsieur Grollier de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844885/image-art-vintage-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseArms embracing globe, environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809781/arms-embracing-globe-environment-editable-remixView licenseInspirational quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737784/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseArms embracing globe, environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773807/arms-embracing-globe-environment-editable-remixView licenseBelieve in magic quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14738161/believe-magic-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseSatellite 3D illustration, astronomy editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364892/satellite-illustration-astronomy-editable-designView licenseGeography: a map of the world, with local scenes around. Coloured lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953765/geography-map-the-world-with-local-scenes-around-coloured-lithographFree Image from public domain licensePlanting on globe, environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769669/planting-globe-environment-editable-remixView licenseGeography: the hemispheres of a globe. Engraving by J. Pass, 1807.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970527/geography-the-hemispheres-globe-engraving-pass-1807Free Image from public domain license