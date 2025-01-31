Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecrate of orangescitruspostcard vintagetexturepotted plantleafplantwoodVintage box of oranges chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3105 x 2217 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3105 x 2217 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarFruit delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922210/fruit-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage box of oranges chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193569/image-texture-plant-artsView licenseFresh fruits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913220/fresh-fruits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage box of oranges chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193576/psd-texture-plant-artsView licenseOrange juice, food remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421991/orange-juice-food-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage box of oranges chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193570/image-texture-plant-artsView licenseOrange juice png element, food remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12442992/orange-juice-png-element-food-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage fruit png box of oranges chromolithograph, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193563/png-texture-plantView licenseVitamin C Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600297/vitamin-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage fruit box of oranges chromolithograph, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652283/vector-texture-cartoon-potted-plantView licenseOrganic supermarket poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546647/organic-supermarket-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage fruit png box of oranges chromolithograph, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193564/png-texture-plantView licenseJuice bar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454561/juice-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage fruit box of oranges chromolithograph, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644628/vector-texture-cartoon-potted-plantView licenseCookbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650015/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFruit delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906623/fruit-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseLemon element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989094/lemon-element-set-remixView licenseGolden Florida orangeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906717/golden-florida-orangesFree Image from public domain licenseLemon element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988968/lemon-element-set-remixView licenseGrapefruit and blossoms in Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908819/image-texture-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLemon element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989031/lemon-element-set-remixView licenseThe box of oranges I promised you from the Sunshine State, Florida (1930–1945) chromolithograph art. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184881/image-texture-paper-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLemon element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989134/lemon-element-set-remixView licenseThe box of oranges I promised you from the Sunshine State, Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907626/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseOrange fruit box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13717861/orange-fruit-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseOrange time in Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906802/orange-time-floridaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable journal book, Autumn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853788/editable-journal-book-autumn-designView licenseHarvesting a golden crop of oranges, in sunny Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908821/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn journal book, editable dry leaves designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853763/vintage-autumn-journal-book-editable-dry-leaves-designView licenseOrange picking at Orlando, Florida, "the city beautiful"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908841/image-texture-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730728/cookbook-instagram-post-templateView licenseHaden Mangoes, Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907057/haden-mangoes-floridaFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730729/cookbook-instagram-story-templateView licensePitanga, grown at Bonita Arboretumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906837/image-texture-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel sale Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571648/summer-travel-sale-facebook-story-templateView licenseCarambola, grown at Bonita Arboretumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908871/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFruit juices Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454595/fruit-juices-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrenge fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032874/orenge-fruit-plant-food-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseEditable Autumn journal notebook designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836606/editable-autumn-journal-notebook-designView licenseBlank label fruit grapefruit cardboard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032749/blank-label-fruit-grapefruit-cardboard-generated-image-rawpixelView license