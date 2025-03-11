Edit ImageCropNingSaveSaveEdit Imagegraphic leafcollage arthand drawn schoolart leavesplant orangementhand doodleflower doodlepastel aestheticAbstract plant png doodles, cute colorful collage elements, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPlant collage elements set on pastel background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193981/plant-collage-elements-set-pastel-background-editable-designView licenseSimple pastel doodle set, flower graphics psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194016/simple-pastel-doodle-set-flower-graphics-psdView licenseDaily notes templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728619/daily-notes-templateView licensePaper note png sticker set, cute pastel collage elements, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194021/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licensePng paper photo frame, colorful doodles on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193900/png-abstract-aesthetic-bloomView licensePaper note png sticker set, cute collage elements, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194018/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licensePaper note png sticker set, colorful plant and flower doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193984/paper-note-png-sticker-set-colorful-plant-and-flower-doodles-editable-designView licenseCute paper note stickers, flower, leaf collage element for bullet journal set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4207345/illustration-psd-paper-sticky-note-frameView licensePaper note png sticker set, pastel plant and flower doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193983/paper-note-png-sticker-set-pastel-plant-and-flower-doodles-editable-designView licenseCute graphic paper note set with plant doodles psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194019/psd-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licensePng paper note collage element on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193734/png-paper-note-collage-element-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseStationery memo pad cliparts, botanical collage element for diary set vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4207290/illustration-vector-paper-sticky-note-frameView licensePink instant photo frame, cute doodle graphic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114628/pink-instant-photo-frame-cute-doodle-graphic-designView licenseCute paper note stickers, flower, leaf collage element for bullet journal set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4207409/illustration-psd-paper-sticky-note-frameView licenseSimple desktop wallpaper, pastel paper note with cute doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169823/simple-desktop-wallpaper-pastel-paper-note-with-cute-doodles-editable-designView licenseCute graphic paper note set with plant doodles psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194017/psd-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseOrange desktop wallpaper, pastel photo frame with cute doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169817/orange-desktop-wallpaper-pastel-photo-frame-with-cute-doodles-editable-designView licenseCute diary sticker, pink flower collage element for bullet journal psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196836/illustration-psd-aesthetic-flower-journal-stickerView licenseTo-do-list memo frame, abstract leaf paper cut designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114630/to-do-list-memo-frame-abstract-leaf-paper-cut-designView licenseAesthetic leaf clipart, minimal collage element for cute digital design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196844/illustration-psd-aesthetic-journal-sticker-leafView licenseDaydreamer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887421/daydreamer-poster-templateView licenseAbstract flower clipart, minimal collage element for cute digital design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196840/illustration-psd-aesthetic-flower-journal-stickerView licensePink desktop wallpaper, pastel paper note with cute doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169821/pink-desktop-wallpaper-pastel-paper-note-with-cute-doodles-editable-designView licenseStationery memo pad cliparts, botanical collage element for diary set vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4207364/illustration-vector-paper-sticky-note-frameView licenseDry Autumn flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257486/dry-autumn-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf clipart, minimal collage element for cute digital design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196842/illustration-psd-aesthetic-journal-sticker-leafView licenseDry Autumn flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215927/dry-autumn-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseSimple planner sticker, pink floral collage element for journal vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4200514/illustration-vector-aesthetic-flower-journal-stickerView licenseCute desktop wallpaper, pastel paper note with flower doodle, editable design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169825/png-aesthetic-blank-space-bloomView licenseSimple diary sticker, pink leaf collage element for bullet journal vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4200507/illustration-vector-aesthetic-flower-journal-stickerView licenseVintage watercolor flower, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047484/vintage-watercolor-flower-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseSimple planner sticker, pink floral collage element for journal psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196843/illustration-psd-aesthetic-flower-journal-stickerView licenseAesthetic flower vase beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8502548/aesthetic-flower-vase-beige-backgroundView licenseSimple journal sticker, botanical collage element for bullet journal psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196858/illustration-psd-aesthetic-flower-journal-stickerView licenseSpring fest party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460370/spring-fest-party-poster-templateView licenseAbstract pink flower sticker, paper cut collage element for journal vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4200518/illustration-vector-aesthetic-flower-journal-stickerView licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061389/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseAbstract flower clipart, simple collage element for cute digital design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4200510/illustration-vector-aesthetic-flower-journal-stickerView licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071220/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseAbstract flower clipart, simple collage element for cute digital design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4200513/illustration-vector-aesthetic-journal-sticker-leafView license