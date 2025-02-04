Edit ImageCropAom W.17SaveSaveEdit Imagechandelierhydrangea pngwhite hydrangeaflowerabraham jacobus wendelhydrangea illustrationvintage botanical hydrangeavintage flowerPNG vintage white hydrangea illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 571 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3286 x 4600 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarBloom fest poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage white hydrangea illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683616/vector-flower-plant-artView licenseBloom fest, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePanicled hydrangea (Hydrangea Paniculata) Grandiflora chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207019/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15548752/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseVintage white hydrangea illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10522810/image-white-background-flower-plantView licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379912/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVintage lilac illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16685955/vector-grass-flower-plantView licenseValentine's flower border background, pink roses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212567/valentines-flower-border-background-pink-roses-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage lilac illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11977336/image-white-background-flower-plantView licenseBotanical market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639165/botanical-market-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG vintage lilac illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11977322/png-white-background-flower-plantView licenseFlower delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624698/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage lilac illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683880/vector-flower-plant-treeView licenseFlower festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761077/flower-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG vintage lilac illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949812/png-white-background-flower-plantView licenseDreams Instagram post template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587104/dreams-instagram-post-template-editable-floral-designView licenseVintage lilac illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949819/image-white-background-flower-plantView licenseWedding florist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864858/wedding-florist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage red peony illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981506/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseWedding florist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623683/wedding-florist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage red peony illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683579/vector-flower-plant-brainView licenseSpa resort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695517/spa-resort-voucher-templateView licenseVintage white hydrangea illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10522765/psd-white-background-flower-plantView licenseWedding florist Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864862/wedding-florist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage magnolia illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683678/vector-flower-plant-treeView licenseWedding florist blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864866/wedding-florist-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683598/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598360/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licensePNG vintage rhododendron flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956393/png-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseEditable spring garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545576/editable-spring-garden-design-element-setView licenseFaeonia Arborea Var. Elisabeth (Casoretti) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208977/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's flower border background, pink roses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212615/valentines-flower-border-background-pink-roses-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956409/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546889/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseVintage hibiscus illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982044/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546860/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683649/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseFlower delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616839/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG vintage red peony illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981503/png-white-background-rose-flowerView license