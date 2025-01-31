rawpixel
Collier's November 14 (1903) chromolithograph by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…
edward penfieldmagazine covermagazinecolliersnewspaper covervintage magazine coversvintage postervintage advertisement
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Collier's November 14, 1903 by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Collier's, the national weekly (1913) chromolithograph by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital…
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Collier's, automobile section. Collier's for January 10, in two sections. Section two. by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Collier's, the national weekly. by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Collier's. "Fore!" (1908), vintage man illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital…
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Collier's X'mas, one million copies by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Collier's, the national. The house of devils. by Edward Penfield
Feminist poster template with flower in black & white, editable design
Collier's. "Fore!" by Edward Penfield
Worker's rights poster template
Collier's automobile number, New York, January 17th, 1903 by Edward Penfield
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Collier's illustrated weekly. Woman's number, New York, November 15th, 1902. by Edward Penfield
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Collier's, the national weekly, containing Outdoor America by Edward Penfield
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Collier's, the national weekly, the first tee (1912), golfing woman illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain…
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Collier's, the national weekly, Eagle Shannon ropes one by Richard Washburn Child by Edward Penfield
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Collier's, the national weekly, the first tee by Edward Penfield
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
The Saturday evening post, June 8, 1907 by Edward Penfield
Colorful retro poster template, editable design
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Harper's weekly, Christmas '98 by Edward Penfield
Magazine page poster template
Collier's Feb 22 1908 by Edward Penfield
Art magazine poster template
The Saturday evening post, November 24, 1906 by Edward Penfield
