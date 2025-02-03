rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A manicule or pointing hand (1850) vintage icon. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
vintage hand pointinghand pointingfinger pointingfinger pointhand pointing illustrationfingerfistmanicule
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141725/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
A manicule or pointing hand (ca. 1850)
A manicule or pointing hand (ca. 1850)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975281/manicule-pointing-hand-ca-1850Free Image from public domain license
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141800/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
Pointing hand vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pointing hand vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644920/vector-cartoon-hand-personView license
Daily reminder Instagram post template
Daily reminder Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14558711/daily-reminder-instagram-post-templateView license
Pointing hand png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pointing hand png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712500/png-hand-personView license
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141701/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
Pointing hand vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pointing hand vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712502/psd-hand-person-artView license
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141887/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
Pointing hand vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pointing hand vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712505/image-hand-person-artView license
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15142542/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
Pointing hand vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pointing hand vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644843/vector-cartoon-hand-artView license
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141719/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
Pointing hand png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pointing hand png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712497/png-hand-artView license
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141583/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
Daily reminder Instagram post template
Daily reminder Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14696889/daily-reminder-instagram-post-templateView license
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141507/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
PNG Hand bumping fist together person tattoo human.
PNG Hand bumping fist together person tattoo human.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14755055/png-hand-bumping-fist-together-person-tattoo-humanView license
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
Editable diverse hand gesture element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141710/editable-diverse-hand-gesture-element-setView license
Hand pointing clipart, illustration.
Hand pointing clipart, illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7554501/image-hand-person-vintageView license
Vintage hand gesture illustration, diversity editable design
Vintage hand gesture illustration, diversity editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789368/vintage-hand-gesture-illustration-diversity-editable-designView license
Hand pointing clipart, illustration vector
Hand pointing clipart, illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7553620/vector-hand-person-vintageView license
Vintage hand gesture illustration, editable design
Vintage hand gesture illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789366/vintage-hand-gesture-illustration-editable-designView license
Hand gesture illustration.
Hand gesture illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10097766/image-hand-person-cartoonView license
Hand gesture, editable design element remix set
Hand gesture, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381458/hand-gesture-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Fist clipart, illustration.
Fist clipart, illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7553591/image-hand-person-vintageView license
Editable toddler hand design element set
Editable toddler hand design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367645/editable-toddler-hand-design-element-setView license
Hand gesture clipart, sign language illustration vector
Hand gesture clipart, sign language illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10097814/vector-hand-person-cartoonView license
Kind to yourself Instagram post template
Kind to yourself Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631639/kind-yourself-instagram-post-templateView license
Fist clipart, illustration vector
Fist clipart, illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7553726/vector-hand-person-vintageView license
Editable hand gesture set
Editable hand gesture set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979419/editable-hand-gesture-setView license
Hand gesture illustration.
Hand gesture illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098545/image-hand-person-cartoonView license
Editable hand gesture set
Editable hand gesture set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982396/editable-hand-gesture-setView license
Hand gesture illustration.
Hand gesture illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10097807/image-face-hand-personView license
Editable hand gesture set
Editable hand gesture set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979432/editable-hand-gesture-setView license
Hand gesture clipart, sign language illustration psd
Hand gesture clipart, sign language illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098508/psd-hand-person-cartoonView license
Editable hand gesture set
Editable hand gesture set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979413/editable-hand-gesture-setView license
Hand gesture clipart, sign language illustration psd
Hand gesture clipart, sign language illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10097621/psd-hand-person-cartoonView license
Editable hand gesture set
Editable hand gesture set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982399/editable-hand-gesture-setView license
Hand gesture illustration.
Hand gesture illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098624/image-hand-person-cartoonView license